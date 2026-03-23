LaGuardia Airport Closed After Plane Smashes Into Vehicle on Runway

New York’s LaGuardia Airport was closed on Sunday night following a collision between an Air Canada plane and a Port Authority vehicle.

A spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department said that firefighters responded to reports of an incident on the runway at 11.38 p.m.

The New York Police Department confirmed the collision to the Associated Press but did not provide additional details. The Daily Beast has contacted Air Canada and the FAA for comment.

In a statement, the Port Authority confirmed that at 11.40 p.m., a Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada struck a Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle that was on the scene responding to a separate incident.

CBS News’ Senior Transportation & National Correspondent Kris Van Cleave reported late on Sunday evening, “An absolutely horrific accident at LGA tonight. An Air Canada CRJ-900 collided with a vehicle on the runway after landing. We don’t know the extent of the injuries yet. The damage to the plane looks to be significant.”

Images published by Getty show substantial damage to the front of the plane. Reporting from the site of the crash, CNN’s Gloria Pazmino said that the nose of the plane was “almost completely blown out” from the impact.

Emergency personnel respond to an Air Canada Express CRJ-900 after colliding with a Port Authority fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York, on the night of March 22, 2026. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Sources told ABC7 that at least two people were seriously injured in the collision and have been hospitalized. The New York Post reported that at least four firefighters were injured when the plane collided with their vehicle.

NBC cited sources that said four people were injured; the outlet’s sources also said that 76 passengers and four crew members were aboard the aircraft at the time of the collision.

Sources who spoke to NBC said that both the pilot and co-pilot were badly injured, while a sergeant and officer have broken limbs and are in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

According to FlightRadar, the flight originated in Montreal. ABC7 reported that the flight was rolling down runway 4 at around 30 mph when it collided with a vehicle that was also crossing the runway.

Emergency personnel respond to an Air Canada Express CRJ-900 that is sitting on the runway after colliding with a Port Authority fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York, on the night of March 22, 2026. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

At least 18 flights have been diverted from LaGuardia since the incident. Poor weather had earlier disrupted operations at the airport, Bloomberg noted, in addition to chaos stemming from delays at TSA checkpoints at airports around the country as a result of the partial government shutdown impacting funding to the Department of Homeland Security.

As of 2023, LaGuardia was New York’s third busiest airport, after Kennedy and Newark, and the 19th busiest in the United States by passenger volume.

New York’s official emergency notification system warned residents to expect cancellations, road closures and traffic delays in the area, and advised people to use alternative routes while emergency personnel continue to attend the scene.

The airport remains closed, with the FAA’s website currently suggesting that it could remain closed until 2 p.m. local time on Monday.