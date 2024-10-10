Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida as a Category 3 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Milton’s eye reached the resort island in Sarasota County around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said. Upon reaching the coast, it was sustaining wind speeds up to 120 miles per hour, according to forecasters. After the storm began moving across the state, winds died down slightly to maximums of 105 miles per hour, the NHC said.

Half an hour later, at 9 p.m., Milton moved inland along the west coast of Florida, reaching a WeatherFlow station at Skyway Fishing Pier with a sustained wind of 73 mph and gust to 102 mph.

In the Tampa Bay area, just north of Sarasota County, a flash flood emergency was issued around 9:30 p.m after at least 10 to 14 inches quickly fell in the cities of St. Petersburg, Tampa, Riverview, and Palmetto. The National Weather Service advised Floridians to seek higher ground immediately in what they called a “PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION.”

The surrounding region was also placed under a flash flood warning extended through Thursday morning. By 10:11 p.m., the emergency was extended to the cities of Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Wesley Chapel—all cities moving inland towards Orlando.

Milton is moving north-eastward across the Florida peninsula, crawling across the state at approximately 16 miles per hour, forecasters at the NHC estimated.

By midnight, the flash flooding emergency remained over a number of areas of west-central Florida, while intense and damaging winds continued to spread inland, the National Hurricane Center said. The true extent of the damage and potential fatalities was unclear.

Milton spent the last three days building up strength over the Gulf of Mexico, eventually reaching Category 5 strength—the highest category on the Saffir-Simpson scale used for storms with wind speeds raging over 157 miles per hour. At its peak, Milton’s winds were billowing at speeds of at least 180 miles per hour.

Milton was eventually downgraded to Category 3 before it reached Florida. The National Hurricane Center warned Floridians that the storm was still “extremely dangerous” with a chance of life-threatening storm surge, “extreme” winds, and flash flooding across central Florida.

About 1.9 million customers in Florida had power outages as of 11:30 p.m., according to online tracker poweroutage.us.

Milton’s arrival marks the third hurricane to make landfall in 2024. Hurricane Debby struck the state in August as a Category 1 storm, while Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm on September 26 before quickly moving north into Georgia and the Carolinas. Both storms arrived at Florida’s more sparsely populated Big Bend region directly north of Tampa Bay.

As the storm approached the mainland on Wednesday, multiple tornadoes touched down across the state, including one only 15 miles from former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. Three different stations across the Sunshine State reported 153 tornado warnings by 6:00 p.m., the NWS said.