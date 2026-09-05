Chaos-Causing Passenger Duct-Taped to Seat Mid-Air

A trip from hell unfolded for passengers on an American Airlines flight on Thursday, with an allegedly belligerent passenger needing to be duct-taped to his seat. A picture of Arthur Lundeen, 67, of Arizona, duct-taped to his seat has gone viral after it was posted on Instagram by fellow passenger Richard Olenick and captioned: “So this was my night tonight.” Lundeen was allegedly drunk and became belligerent, yelling at a man seated next to him. When a flight attendant tried to calm down the situation, Lundeen allegedly began screaming obscenities at him. Olenick says he was sitting two rows ahead of Lundeen in first class. He says that he went to help restrain Lundeen after he began to physically assault the passenger next to him, the flight attendant, and a woman who had tried to defuse the situation. In the picture, there is blood on Lundeen’s arms, and his entire torso and face are restrained. The plane, which took off from Dallas en route to Newark, New Jersey, was forced to divert to Baltimore, where Maryland cops took Lundeen into custody.

Watch full video on TMZ

https://www.tmz.com/2026/09/04/man-gets-duct-taped-on-american-airlines-flight/