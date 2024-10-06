Chaos Erupts as Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside White House

A man who identified himself as a “journalist” and “visual storyteller” attempted to self-immolate during a Saturday pro-Palestinian protest outside the White House.

Images and videos on X captured a chaotic scene as the man suspected to be Samuel Mena Jr. lit his arm on fire in Lafayette Park, where a large number of protestors were gathered. Nearby bystanders and police officers quickly rushed in to put out the flames as Mena screamed in pain.

“I’m a journalist, and I said it was okay,” Mena can be heard screaming in one of the videos. In the immediate aftermath of the fire being extinguished, Mena’s arm appeared to be badly burned.

On his X profile, Mena appeared to tease his participation in the protest, writing on Saturday, “I will be streaming live from the White House exterior on instagram live in 30 minutes. The first 30 minutes will be spent doing tech trouble shooting, and I will give a speech in an hour from now. @SamuelMenaJr.”

Hours before that, he tweeted, “End settler colonialism,” including a picture of him smiling in front of the Palestinian flag.

According to Mena’s profile, he is a graduate of The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University, and currently “employed as a Photojournalist for AZFamily Channels 3 and 5” as a production assistant.