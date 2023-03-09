Chaos Erupts as 7 Killed in Mass Shooting at German Church

A mass shooting at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Hamburg, Germany, has left at least seven people dead and dozens of others injured, local police and media reports have confirmed.

Hamburg police have not disclosed how many people were killed, but said in a statement: “According to initial findings, a shot was fired in a church on Deelböge street in the #GroßBorstel district. Several people were seriously injured, some even fatally. We are on site with a large contingent of forces.”

A second statement from the department said a motive for the slayings isn't known yet.

The newspaper Bild reported that seven people had died and 25 others were injured, including eight who were seriously injured. A police spokesperson said that those killed had gunshot wounds.

Emergency alert systems warned residents to stay in their homes, FOCUS reported. Some messaging went as far to say, “Today at around 9 p.m. one or more perpetrators shot at people in a church.”

There have been conflicting reports about the status of the gunman or gunmen involved. RTL/NTV, a CNN affiliate in Germany, originally reported that the “perpetrators” of the massacre were on the run from police. However, the online news agency BNO and Agence France-Presse both reported that the gunman is among the dead.

“The officers themselves also heard a shot coming from the upper floors of the building. They went upstairs and also found a body there,” police spokesperson Holger Vehren said.

Hamburg’s mayor, Peter Tschentscher, called the attack “shocking” in his first public comments since gunfire erupted around 9 p.m.

Hamburg is Germany's second-largest city, with nearly 2 million residents.