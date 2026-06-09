Chaos Erupts as Trump Security Paralyzes Knicks Fans

President Donald Trump’s attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals has thrown Madison Square Garden into chaos, with fans stuck in stalled lines for hours.

Fears that the president’s appearance at the third matchup between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs would create major headaches for the 20,000 fans trying to enter the arena appear to have come true.

Donald Trump arrives at MSG for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

“Can confirm it’s chaos outside MSG and the line is never ending,” the X account Baseball Quotes wrote alongside a video showing a line of fans snaking around the arena. “Two hours before tipoff.”

Baseball Quotes/X

Hell Gate reporter Christopher Robbins posted his own video of the crowd jam while noting the eye-watering cost of admission.

“POV you paid $10,000 for a Knicks ticket but can’t get into MSG,” Robbins wrote. Tickets for the game started at roughly $10,000 apiece and some premium tickets have been listed for more than $74,000.

Christopher Robbins/X

Even some of the police officers tasked with managing the crowds were reportedly unsure of the game plan.

Sports business analyst Darren Rovell posted a photo of the massive line and recorded one fan’s ordeal of being sent from entrance to entrance by police.

“There are hundreds, if not a thousand people, wandering around in giant herds not knowing where to go or how to get in,” the person told Rovell. “The police keep saying they don’t know the protocol.”

Darren Rovell/X

Fans had dreaded Trump’s attendance for days before the game.

In a joint announcement by MSG and the Secret Service, fans were told to arrive two hours before tipoff and comply with a strict no-bag policy.

Even those hoping to soak up the atmosphere at MSG had their plans derailed, with surrounding streets closed and the popular watch party outside the venue canceled because of the president’s visit.