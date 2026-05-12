Chaos on Frontier Flight After Alarming Discovery in Cabin
A Frontier Airlines flight had to be evacuated after a gun magazine was found aboard the aircraft. The airline confirmed the incident on Frontier flight 4765, as it prepared to depart Denver for Phoenix on Sunday. It said that all passengers were told to exit the Airbus A321 and made to go through security scans again while the jet itself was checked over. “Given the delay, the flight crew exceeded their duty time and thus customers were booked on a new flight which departed early this morning,” the airline said in its statement. “Our preliminary investigation indicates that the magazine belongs to a law enforcement officer.” Speaking to WBRC—which reported that the gun magazine in question had been loaded—passenger Rashon Hammonds said customers were never told why they had to leave the aircraft. “Once we got through TSA, that was it,” he added. “There was no more instruction after, so everybody’s just standing outside of TSA, like, do we go back to the terminal? You know, do we get on the flight? And then that’s when we got an email from Frontier saying that our plane was completely canceled and that we would get back on at six o’clock this morning.” Hammonds said the airline turned down refund requests.