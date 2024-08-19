Chappell Roan on Why She’s Turning Down Hollywood: ‘Actors Are F—ing Crazy’

Gen Z pop princess Chappell Roan has been offered leading roles in films, she told Interview magazine. But she’s not interested in working with “f--ing crazy” actors—so she’s turning them all down.

Roan sat down with SNL’s Bowen Yang for the interview and explained that though she once aspired to be an actress, she’d been put off since moving to Los Angeles. (So much for those “Pink Pony Club” vibes, then.) “I originally started doing music because I wanted to get my foot in the door for acting, and then I moved to Los Angeles, and I was like, ‘F--k that.’ The industry is legitimately so scary,” she said. “Actors are f--ing crazy.”

“I get so freaked out by film people,” she continued. “I’ve been asked in the past couple of weeks, like, ‘You want the lead in XYZ?’ and I’m like, ‘No.’”

“Crazy” actors aren’t the only thing keeping her from taking on acting roles though—it’s also the creative freedom that the music industry gives her. “I can put out music whenever I want,” she told Yang. “I don’t have to wait for a casting director to be like, ‘It would be great if we cast you, and then we’ll decide your schedule for the next three months.’”

Despite how certain she is in her stance right now, Roan acknowledged the possibility she may regret the decision down the line. “I hope I look back at this time and still stand behind all the nos that I’ve said, because I say no to pretty much everything right now,” she said.

And even though she’s drawn a hard line, Roan said she may be open to a “very silly” cameo. “I think it would have to be really specific,” she noted. “It would really have to be the right thing and the right timing.”