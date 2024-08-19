Musicsubvertical orientation badge

Chappell Roan on Why She’s Turning Down Hollywood: ‘Actors Are F—ing Crazy’

HOT TO GO

The Gen-Z pop star said she’s been offered lead roles and big screen opportunities, but is saying “no to pretty much everything right now.”

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Entertainment Reporter

Chappell Roan performing on stage

Dana Jacobs/Getty

Gen Z pop princess Chappell Roan has been offered leading roles in films, she told Interview magazine. But she’s not interested in working with “f--ing crazy” actors—so she’s turning them all down.

Roan sat down with SNL’s Bowen Yang for the interview and explained that though she once aspired to be an actress, she’d been put off since moving to Los Angeles. (So much for those “Pink Pony Club” vibes, then.) “I originally started doing music because I wanted to get my foot in the door for acting, and then I moved to Los Angeles, and I was like, ‘F--k that.’ The industry is legitimately so scary,” she said. “Actors are f--ing crazy.”

“I get so freaked out by film people,” she continued. “I’ve been asked in the past couple of weeks, like, ‘You want the lead in XYZ?’ and I’m like, ‘No.’”

“Crazy” actors aren’t the only thing keeping her from taking on acting roles though—it’s also the creative freedom that the music industry gives her. “I can put out music whenever I want,” she told Yang. “I don’t have to wait for a casting director to be like, ‘It would be great if we cast you, and then we’ll decide your schedule for the next three months.’”

Chappell Roan dressed as Lady Liberty

Chappell Roan performs at the Governors Ball music festival in New York City on June 9, 2024.

Cheney Orr/Reuters

Despite how certain she is in her stance right now, Roan acknowledged the possibility she may regret the decision down the line. “I hope I look back at this time and still stand behind all the nos that I’ve said, because I say no to pretty much everything right now,” she said.

And even though she’s drawn a hard line, Roan said she may be open to a “very silly” cameo. “I think it would have to be really specific,” she noted. “It would really have to be the right thing and the right timing.”

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Entertainment Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.