Charge Upgraded Against Senator’s Son After Deputy’s Death
Ian Cramer, the son of North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer, faces new charges after he was involved in a police chase that resulted in the death of police deputy Paul Martin, court records show. An initial manslaughter charge was upgraded to homicide while fleeing a peace officer, raising the possible penalty Ian Cramer may face. He also faces new drug charges, including cocaine and methamphetamine possession. “Ian suffers from serious mental disorders which manifest in severe paranoia and hallucinations,” Sen. Cramer said in a statement after the accident.