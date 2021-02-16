CHEAT SHEET
Charges Against ‘Central Park Karen’ Dropped After Racial Bias Training
A Manhattan judge has dropped a charge against Amy Cooper, a white woman who called the cops on a Black man while he was bird watching in Central Park last spring. Cooper completed five sessions of classes with a therapist on racial bias and prosecutors subsequently asked that the charge against her—filing a false police report—be dropped. The classes were part of a restorative justice program offered to Cooper on account of her lack of a prior criminal record, The New York Times reported. “We thank them for their integrity and concur w/ the outcome,” Cooper’s lawyer wrote on Twitter following the judge’s decision. “Others rushed to the wrong conclusion based on inadequate investigation & they may yet face legal consequences.”