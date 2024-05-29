Charges Against World No. 1 Golfer Scottie Scheffler Dropped

Charges against World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler were dropped on Wednesday and the case expunged from his record, a judge ruled, according to reporters in the courtroom.

At a 1 p.m. court hearing, Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Mike O’Connell said that the evidence presented against Scheffler did not satisfy the elements of a criminal offense, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

Scheffler’s attorney, Steve Romines, was set to hold a press conference after the hearing.

Scheffler was arrested on May 17 on a felony charge of assault of a police officer as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief, misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor disregarding traffic signals following an incident at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Scheffler was accused of slowly driving through the scene of a fatal crash outside the gates as he tried to make it to the club to warm up. An officer then allegedly tried to grab Scheffler from his car and hit him with his flashlight. Scheffler then drove off, allegedly injuring the cop.

WAVE 3 News reporter Ward Jolles, who first reported Wednesday that charges would be dropped, cited a source close to the case as saying, “It is best to proceed without the charges going forward. Both want things resolved amicably.

New body-camera footage of the incident emerged on Wednesday posted to Facebook by a local broadcaster, in which Scheffler claimed that he did not know the officer who grabbed him was a cop because he was wearing a yellow vest. Scheffler said this was the reason he drove off.