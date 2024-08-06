Matthew Perry Death Investigation: Charges Coming ‘Any Day Now’
Charges are reportedly set to be filed after an investigation into Friends star Matthew Perry’s death, according to an attorney familiar with the case. “Charges will be coming any day now,” entertainment attorney Tre Lovell told The Sun. “This investigation has been going on for a long time, and the leaks are starting to come out, which are probably intentional.” Lovell added, “[Anonymous law enforcement sources] are not going to leak stuff unless they intend on indicting, otherwise they’ll get egg on their face.” A source told People in June that an investigation into Perry’s death was “nearing its conclusion.” Perry was said to have overdosed on ketamine, a hallucinogenic drug that can paralyze users, and then drowned, according to his autopsy. Perry had been undergoing a ketamine infusion therapy to treat anxiety and depression, receiving his last dose a week and a half prior, according to NBC. The coroner stated that the levels of ketamine found in Perry’s blood were as high as those seen in patients receiving the drug as an anesthetic.