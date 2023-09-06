Charges Dropped After Guns Found in New England Patriots Star’s Luggage
OFF THE HOOK
Jack Jones, a cornerback for the New England Patriots, had the charges against him dropped after being arrested for having two guns in his luggage at a Boston airport in June. According to MassLive, Jones reached an agreement Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court where he agreed to a one year pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service. Jones agreed to what is referred to as a “nolle prosequi,” where a plaintiff or prosecutor formally relinquishes their case. He was caught at a TSA screening at Logan Airport in Boston with two loaded guns in his luggage. He was charged with multiple counts, including possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport and possession of ammunition without a Firearm Identification Card. However in documents obatined by MassLive, the the Suffolk County District Attorney said after reviewing the case it had “determined that it cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Jones had knowledge that he possessed the firearms in his bag at the time of the incident.” Jones, however, could still face a penalty under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.