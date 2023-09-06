CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Charges Dropped After Guns Found in New England Patriots Star’s Luggage

    OFF THE HOOK

    Matt Young

    Night Editor

    Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hugs New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones (13) after a game at Gillette Stadium.

    Brian Fluharty-USA Today Sports via Reuters

    Jack Jones, a cornerback for the New England Patriots, had the charges against him dropped after being arrested for having two guns in his luggage at a Boston airport in June. According to MassLive, Jones reached an agreement Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court where he agreed to a one year pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service. Jones agreed to what is referred to as a “nolle prosequi,” where a plaintiff or prosecutor formally relinquishes their case. He was caught at a TSA screening at Logan Airport in Boston with two loaded guns in his luggage. He was charged with multiple counts, including possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport and possession of ammunition without a Firearm Identification Card. However in documents obatined by MassLive, the the Suffolk County District Attorney said after reviewing the case it had “determined that it cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Jones had knowledge that he possessed the firearms in his bag at the time of the incident.” Jones, however, could still face a penalty under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

    Read it at MassLive
    ,