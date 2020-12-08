Florida AG Alleges French Olympian Sent Dick Pics to 13-Year-Old
DISQUALIFIED
Former Olympic figure skater Morgan Cipres is facing a felony charge in Florida for allegedly sending two photos of his penis to a 13-year-old girl who trained at the same ice rink in Wesley Chapel. The photos were sent from what appeared to be Cipres’ official social media account in December 2017, according to USA TODAY. The young girl told her tutor about the photos at the time. She also said that Cipres’ trainers were putting pressure on her and her family to keep quiet. Cipres’ coaches are the former Olympians John Zimmerman, an American, and Sylvia Fontana from Italy. The incident happened just before the 2018 Winter Olympics, during which Cipres and his skating partner placed fifth. Cipres quietly retired this fall. A lawyer for the girl’s family said the charges were “the first step towards justice for the victim and her family.”