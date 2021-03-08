CHEAT SHEET
Charges Permanently Dropped Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend
Kenneth Walker—the then-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Louisville, Kentucky, police officers in a botched raid—will not face charges for shooting officers in the crossfire that led to Taylor’s death, a judge ruled Monday. Walker was initially charged with assault and attempted murder in the March 13, 2020, incident. However, Walker said that he did not hear the officers announce themselves and believed he was being robbed—an account corroborated by the couple’s neighbors. Walker’s charges were first dismissed in May, and were dismissed with prejudice on Monday, meaning he is permanently clear from charges in connection with the shooting.