Charges to Be Dropped for Trucker Who Drove Into Floyd Protest
The trucker who drove his big rig at people protesting George Floyd’s murder on a bridge in Minneapolis last summer—because he was “kind of in a hurry”—will have the case against him dismissed if he stays out of trouble for a year. Bogdan Vechirko, 36, was charged with a felony count of threats of violence and a misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation in October after investigators determined he was trying to “scare” demonstrators into moving out the way, the Star-Tribune reported. Vechirko was then attacked by the crowd but did not push for charges; none of the protesters were seriously injured, but one testified Friday that he still has nightmares.