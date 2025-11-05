Charlamagne tha God Credits Dem’s Big Win to Channeling Trump

Charlamagne tha God said Zohran Mamdani’s big win came from taking a page out of President Trump’s playbook.

The radio host argued on a CNN panel Tuesday night that the Democratic winner of the New York City mayoral race borrowed messaging from Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

“Why are we acting like Mamdani’s messaging was that far from Trump, because Trump did the same thing, right?” Charlamagne said.

“Trump said, ‘I won the election with one word: groceries,‘ right? And Trump said ‘I’m gonna put more money in your pocket.’ Trump said ‘I’m gonna keep you safe.’ That’s how he won the election. That’s how Mamdani got New York excited, right?” he continued.

The Breakfast Club host said both politicians spoke directly to voters’ top concerns.

“I think sometimes we complicate politics. People want two things in this country: they want more money in their pockets, and they want to feel safe. Whoever can make them feel like they’re going to put more money in their pocket and make them feel like they’re going to be safe, they’re always going to win.”

Mamdani, who on Tuesday beat former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa to become the next mayor of New York City, ran on a platform that focused on cost of living and affordability. Key tenets of his platform included a rent freeze, fare free buses, and free childcare, as well as a proposal involving the establishment of a network of city-owned grocery stores which would be required to keep their prices low.

CNN election analyst Harry Enten concurred, but noted that Trump has completely failed to implement cost-of-living measures. “Isn’t that where Donald Trump has completely sort of fallen off on the wayside? I mean, how often does he mention the price of groceries? How often does he mention the economy?”