Charlamagne Tha God: Dems Gone Soft on Trump Fascism Claims

Have the Democrats changed their mind about Donald Trump since he clinched victory on Election Day? Political commentator Charlamagne Tha God seems to think so.

On the Friday episode of The Breakfast Club radio show, which he co-hosts, Charlamagne said he found it “strange” that Democrats have seemingly stopped their messaging about Trump being a “fascist.”

“They’re not calling him a threat to democracy, they’re not calling him a fascist,” he said to his co-hosts. “It just makes you wonder how much of it did they really believe?”

A guest chimed in to say Democrats “can‘t” use that rhetoric against Trump now, “He’s the most powerful man in the world.” But Charlamagne remained unconvinced.

“On Monday they were just calling him that, and I would think that if you really believed that, then somebody’s speech would be about how America f’ed up and how things are about to be really bad,” he said. “It just makes you wonder how much of it did they really believe? And how much was just politics.”

Charlamagne’s comments drew ire from some commentators online who called him another “flip-flopping media puppet,” reported the Daily Mail.

Those included extreme right-wing troll and failed candidate for Missouri secretary of state Valentina Gomez.

“Charlamagne exposed himself just like the others of being a paid propagandist and a liar,” she wrote.