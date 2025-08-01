Charlamagne Tha God Reveals the Late Night Host He Wants for President

Charlamagne Tha God says he’d back one of his fellow media personalities for a run at the presidency in three years’ time.

“I would love to see Jon Stewart run in 2028,” the popular radio show host told host Lara Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, in a teased clip from a sit-down due to air Saturday.

“If we’re talking about like a change agent coming from the outside that’s really going to shake things up and somebody that I feel like can speak to, you know, all people, plus we actually… he’s a celebrity who actually knows what they’re talking about,” he said.

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God thinks late night show host Jon Stewart would make a good run for the presidency. Paras Griffin/Paras Griffin/Getty

Charlamagne, real name Lenard Larry McKelvey, further noted that Stewart has prior form in getting legislation passed, having lobbied for the 2022 passage for a bill expanding healthcare and state benefits for military veterans exposed to toxins in the line of duty.

Stewart has expressed zero presidential ambitions, but does have prior form in getting legislation passed. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

He didn’t stop there, adding that Stewart would be well-served running alongside another figure from the nation’s late night roster. “Maybe a Jon Stewart-[Stephen] Colbert ticket, because, you know, Colbert’s not going to have a job,” he said. “He’s not working because of President Trump, so they say.”

CBS recently announced it would be cancelling Colbert’s The Late Show next year. The decision, which the network has said was taken for “economic” rather than “political” reasons, followed just days after Colbert criticized CBS’ parent company, Paramount, for agreeing to pay Trump $16 million to settle allegations of defamation.