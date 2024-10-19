Charlamagne tha God has come out bashing Kamala Harris ’ decision to pick Tim Walz as her running mate.

The popular radio host, who interviewed Harris just days ago, questioned whether Walz was a part of the Democratic campaign at all on radio show The Breakfast Club.

In the middle of a conversation about Walz’s role in the campaign, Charlamagne blurted “They don’t need that Walz on them.”

After being told by co-host Loren LoRosa that he was a part of the team, Charlamagne sarcastically replied “Not really, is he?”

The 46-year-old then paraphrased Jay-Z song “Takeover” in further damning criticism of Walz. “What did Jay-Z say? He had a spark when he started, but now he’s just garbage?”

“I don’t think he’s garbage, you know what I’m saying? But it’s just like, I don’t see the impact,” he said.

Charlamagne clarified his position on Walz after LoRosa commented “he be chillin’.”

“We don’t need that now. We don’t need you chillin’ Walz. Okay, we need you on the front lines, okay? You need a white man that excites other white people. I don’t know if he’s that white person that’s doing that, is he?”

LoRosa meanwhile celebrated Walz’s relative quietness in the campaign of late.

“He can stay off the yard. Take him to the student center and that’s it.”

The criticism around Walz has mounted since his rocky performance in a vice-presidential debate with his counterpart JD Vance.

He has also struggled in boosting Democratic Party government lines since he told donors that the electoral college voting system “needs to go.”

Harris advised her running mate to speak more carefully, with his description of experience in Hong Kong in 1989 also sometimes straying from the truth.