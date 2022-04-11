Transgender Disney Heir Speaks Out: ‘I Felt Like I Could Be Doing More’
ALL EARS
The transgender great-great nephew of Walt Disney has spoken out against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, which forbids the discussion of transgender issues in many state classrooms, and suggested they feel guilty about not being more actively involved in trans-rights campaigning. Charlee Corra Disney, a 30-year-old science teacher, who came out as a transgender man and uses the pronouns “they/their,” said that they were unused to public campaigning, telling the Los Angeles Times: “I feel like I don’t do very much to help. I don’t call senators or take action. I felt like I could be doing more.” Charlee’s father, Roy P. Disney, issued a statement last week confirming Charlee is transgender. Charlee criticized the new law championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, expressing their disbelief at legislation that means trans children “can’t learn about their community and their history at school, or play sports or use the bathroom they want to use.”