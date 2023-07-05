Charles and Camilla Get ‘Second Coronation’ in Scotland

Read it at Sky News
King Charles and Queen Camilla have received the Scottish crown jewels during a ceremony in Edinburgh dubbed a “second coronation.” Kate and William attended the ceremony at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, where some of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral rites were conducted. There were noisy protests against the monarchy on the processional route, with demonstrators chanting, “Not my king.” The day included a 21-gun salute, and a flypast by the Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows.