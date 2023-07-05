CHEAT SHEET
    Charles and Camilla Get 'Second Coronation' in Scotland

    Tom Sykes

    Royalist Correspondent

    King Charles and Queen Camilla have received the Scottish Crown jewels during a ceremony in Edinburgh.

    Mark Runnacles - Pool/Getty Images

    King Charles and Queen Camilla have received the Scottish crown jewels during a ceremony in Edinburgh dubbed a “second coronation.” Kate and William attended the ceremony at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, where some of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral rites were conducted. There were noisy protests against the monarchy on the processional route, with demonstrators chanting, “Not my king.” The day included a 21-gun salute, and a flypast by the Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows.

    Read it at Sky News
    ,