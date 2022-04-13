Two Florida Men From The Villages Confess to Voting Multiple Times in 2020 Election
BOOMERANG
Charles F. Barnes and Jay Ketcik, residents of The Villages, Florida, have admitted to committing voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election after each submitted two ballots, according to court records. Barnes, 64, and Ketcik, 63, have pleaded guilty to casting more than one ballot in an election. Barnes is not registered with any political party in Florida and Ketcik is a registered Republican; it is unclear if the two know each other or the two other individuals who have been arrested on similar charges but are still awaiting trial. The charge is a third-degree felony and could land Barnes and Ketcik in prison for a maximum of five years, though court records show that the two men may be able to defer prosecution and avoid further punishment if they complete 50 hours of community service, attend a 12-week civics class, and agree to regular meetings with a supervising officer.