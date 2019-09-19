CHEAT SHEET
Former Texas Legislative Staffer Accused of Murder, Shooting Spree Deemed Incompetent for Trial
A former Texas legislative staff member who allegedly killed a man and went on a shooting spree was deemed incompetent to stand trial, news station KXAN reports. According to the Austin District Attorney’s office, Charles Curry’s mental health evaluation determined he was “not able to appreciate the charges or assist in the defense.” He will reportedly be sent to a hospital for treatment and evaluation for 120 days. If his “competency is restored,” Curry’s criminal trial will resume. The court ordered Curry to undergo the evaluation in July, the same month he allegedly killed his neighbor and went on a shooting spree in Austin. Two people were injured and one woman was shot in the head during the rampage.
Curry, who worked for state Sen. Joan Huffman and other state House representatives, is facing a murder charge and four aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.