Washington State Man Murdered Daughter’s BF Over Curfew Rule: Cops
A Washington state man was charged Tuesday with second degree murder two years after he allegedly killed his daughter’s boyfriend. Police said Charles Heller, 49, shot and killed Dustyn Hunt-Bagby, Heller’s 20-year-old daughter’s boyfriend. Heller found the two of them together in her room the night of Feb. 25, 2019. Heller told police his family had a rule that no visitors were allowed to stay in the house overnight, so when he texted his daughter around 10:30 p.m. to say it was time for everyone, including her boyfriend, to leave and received no response, he grabbed his pistol. He said he aimed for the Hunt-Bagby’s shoulder but did not consider less than lethal methods.