CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
DEVELOPING
Remains of ‘Seinfeld’ Actor Charles Levin Likely Found in Oregon: Police
Read it at The Oregonian
Police believe that remains found in a remote area of Oregon are those of Seinfeld actor Charles Levin. Levin, 70, had been missing from Grants Pass, Oregon, since July 8, The Oregonian reports. On Friday, search and rescue crews discovered human remains on steep and rugged terrain near Levin’s abandoned car. Troopers found the remains of Levin’s beloved dog inside the car. The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said Sunday said there is a “high probability” the remains are those of Levin, but a medical examiner will make the final identification.
Levin’s TV credits include Alice, Hill Street Blues, Doogie Howser, M.D., Night Court, and Seinfeld. Levin was also in the classic films Annie Hall and This Is Spinal Tap.