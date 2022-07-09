Manson Follower and Convicted Murderer Bruce Davis Denied Parole—Again
NINTH TIME’S THE CHARM?
Charles Manson cult follower and convicted murderer Bruce Davis isn’t going anywhere but back to his prison cell after he was denied parole again. Though he’s been recommended for parole seven times between 2010 and 2021, a panel denied that he was suitable for parole Friday, the Associated Press reported. Gov. Gavin Newsom and former governors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jerry Brown all have rejected parole recommendations in the past. “The last 14 commissioners of the parole board found Bruce Davis suitable for parole,” said Michael Beckman, Davis’ attorney. “For these two commissioners to think they know better is appalling.” Davis, who is serving a life sentence, helped Manson murder musician Gary Hinman and stuntman Donald “Shorty” Shea in 1969. Anthony DiMaria, nephew of victim Thomas Jay Sebring, testified against Davis being released on parole. “Bruce Davis remains in prison because his crimes were so severe and profound that they shook our country to its core with permanent repercussions,” DiMaria said.