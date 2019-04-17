Charles Ogletree, Harvard Law Professor Who Taught Obama, Is Found Safe

Harvard Law professor Charles Ogletree, who taught President Barack and first lady Michelle Obama, and represented Anita Hill, has been found safe after being reported missing, Cambridge police tweeted Tuesday just before midnight. The celebrated civil rights advocate, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, had gone missing earlier in the day after he had last been seen at his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “Update: Great news. Professor Ogletree has been located in Boston,” Cambridge Police wrote. “Officers are in the process of bringing him back to Cambridge. #cambma.” The department followed up with another message thanking the public and those on social media who had spread the word. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), who had put out several social media blasts to inform people of Ogletree’s disappearance, also let her followers know that the professor had been found. “Prayers answered. Thanks all for amplifying my post & thank you officers in @[email protected] for your extensive search. #CambMA#Boston.”