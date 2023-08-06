CHEAT SHEET
    Obama Mentor Charles Ogletree Jr. Dead at 70

    TRUE ADVOCATE

    Charles J. Ogletree

    Danny Moloshok/Reuters

    Influential Harvard Law professor Charles Ogletree Jr. has died at the age of 70, several years after revealing he was battling early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. As an attorney, Ogletree represented such well-known clients as Tupac Shakur and Anita Hill. As The New York Times reports, he also served as a mentor to Black lawyers, among them future president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. “He was determined to see that Black people were treated fairly in the courts,” Henry Louis Gates Jr. told the paper.

