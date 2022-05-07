CHEAT SHEET
New York Man Pleads Guilty in Hit-and-Run Death of Nicki Minaj’s Dad
Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
A New York man pleaded guilty on Friday to charges related to the hit-and-run death of rapper Nicki Minaj’s father. Appearing in a Long Island courtroom, Charles Polevich admitted to one count of leaving the scene of an accident and another count of evidence tampering in the 2021 accident that killed Robert Maraj. Polevich’s lawyer told Billboard that his client was “extremely remorseful for any role he may have played in Mr. Maraj’s death.” Polevich struck Maraj, 64, with his car as Maraj walked along a roadway in Mineola, New York in February of last year. Minaj, whose birth name is Onika Maraj, has called her father’s death “the most devastating loss of my life.” Polevich will be sentenced in August.