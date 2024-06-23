Charli XCX Shuts Down Fans’ Anti-Taylor Swift Chants
NO BAD BLOOD
Charli XCX shut down some of her Brazilian fans on Sunday after a video caught them chanting “Taylor is dead!” at her PARTYGIRL DJ set on Saturday in reference to Taylor Swift. “[C]an the people who do this please stop. online or at my shows,” she wrote over an Instagram story of the video. “it is the opposite of what i want and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in this community. i will not tolerate it.” The singer’s fans attacked Swift online earlier this month after Swift released a U.K.-exclusive digital variant of her album The Tortured Poets Department the same week that Charli XCX’s latest release, Brat, came out, blocking the latter from reaching the top spot on the U.K.’s Official Charts. Charli never addressed the chart battle, which replicated one between Swift and Billie Eilish last month, nor has she commented anything negatively about Swift since Brat’s release. The singer opened for Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018, appearing in the tour’s subsequent concert film to perform “Shake It Off.”