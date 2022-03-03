‘What the Hell Was That?’: Explosions Rock Live CBS News Broadcast From Kyiv
‘THAT WAS CLOSE’
Two massive explosions lit up the night sky in Kyiv early Thursday and the terrifying moment was caught live on a CBS News broadcast. International correspondent Charlie D’Agata was wrapping up his report when, suddenly, there was a huge boom and the buildings behind him were lit up in orange. The reporter turned to his team and said: “What the hell was that?... It was almost like lightning, there was this big flash.” Moments later, an even bigger explosion rocks the Ukrainian capital and D’Agata disappears from view. He can be heard commenting: “That was close.” The Washington Post reported that a huge explosion took place in a region to the west of Kyiv’s city center in the early hours of Thursday, which may have been what CBS News caught on camera. Despite the shelling, Russian forces remained at a virtual standstill on the outskirts of the capital early Thursday.