British Conservative Lawmaker Charged With Three Counts of Sexual Assault
A British lawmaker from the ruling Conservative party, Charlie Elphicke, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault. England's Crown Prosecution Service announced the charges Monday morning and said that the alleged assaults were committed against two women. The member of parliament said last year, following reports that police were investigation him for the alleged offences, that he was “completely confident” he will be able to prove his innocence. He was suspended by the Conservative party in November 2017 when the allegations were first reported but he had his membership restored in December 2018 when Theresa May was facing a vote of confidence in her leadership. A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said: “The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Elphicke after reviewing a file of evidence from the Metropolitan Police.”