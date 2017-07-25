Charlie Gard’s Parents Ask to Bring Their Son Home to Die

CHEAT SHEET
The parents of British baby Charlie Gard are seeking permission to bring home their terminally-ill 11-month-old to die, after they said Monday that time had run out for the infant to receive experimental treatment. Spokeswoman Alison Smith-Squire said Tuesday the High Court will decide the conditions of Gard’s death as part of a legal battle between a London hospital and Gard’s family over whether to take the child off life support. The family had previously hoped their son could receive treatment in the U.S., but the hospital argued the experimental treatment was giving Gard’s parents false hope.