Charlie Hebdo Terror Suspect Arrested in Djibouti
MONSTER
A long-sought suspected mastermind behind the 2015 massacre at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo was arrested Friday in Djibouti, The Guardian reports. French national Peter Cherif will now be transferred to Paris, as authorities probe the allegation that he was linked to the attack in which 12 staff members were slaughtered. On Jan.7, 2015, after the paper repeatedly depicted cartoon versions of the Prophet Muhammed, Cherif’s associates Chérif and Saïd Kouachi broke into the offices, and left behind what one survivor called a “sea of blood.” The Kouachi brothers were tracked down and killed by police two days later. Cherif has been on the run from French authorities since as early as 2011, following decades of of alleged terror activity. French Defense Minister Florence Parly lauded authorities for the arrest Friday: “It shows the fight against terrorism is a long-haul action,” he said, “and if you stay committed, then you obtain results.”