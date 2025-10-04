Charlie Hunnam Reveals Shock Weight Loss for ‘Psycho’ Killer
MAJOR TRANSFORMATION
Charlie Hunnam, 45, shed a whopping 30 pounds to portray infamous serial killer Ed Gein, who inspired the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock film Psycho. The new season of Monster has the Sons of Anarchy actor playing Gein, who went on a killing spree in the 1950s and dug up graves to make household items and clothing out of human remains. “He was a very skinny, malnourished type of guy. So I mean, first of all, basically the basic first step was losing 30 pounds so I could look like him,” Hunman said in an interview with People. He added earlier that the Wisconsin serial killer had “been abused, he was left in isolation, so he had no real social context to reflect back to him, normal behavior.” Hunnam noted that he delved into Gein’s relationship with his mother, which loosely inspired the Hitchcock horror. “[Gein’s mother] told him every day of his life that she hated him because he wasn’t born the girl, the daughter that she always wanted,” Hunnam said. Monster: The Ed Gein Story is streaming now on Netflix.