Charlie Kirk Fans Are Snapping Selfies in Replica Death Tent

Attendees at AmericaFest, the conference held by the late Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA, have the opportunity to honor Kirk’s memory by taking selfies in a recreation of the tent he was shot and killed in.

The conference, which is being held in Phoenix, Arizona, through Dec. 21, boasts speakers beloved by the MAGAverse, including Vice President JD Vance, Kirk’s widow and new CEO of Turning Point USA Erika Kirk, Donald Trump Jr. and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Members of Trump’s cabinet, including National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, also appeared at the event.

In addition to its star-studded lineup of speakers, the conference boasts a recreation of the “Prove Me Wrong” tent that Kirk was sitting in when he was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, complete with a ring light accessory beloved by influencers and content creators alike.

Attendees pose for portraits under a Prove Me Wrong tent in the Exhibitor Hall at Turning Point's annual AmericaFest conference. Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images

Attendees of the conference have the opportunity to take photos inside the tent, surrounded by portraits of Kirk, including one of him inside the very same tent.

The tent was highlighted by MS NOW’s Brandy Zadrozny, who was reporting from the conference this weekend.

“This is a recreation of the tent where Charlie Kirk lost his life at Utah Valley University in September, and people are taking selfies with it,” Zadrozny explained.

“You can see all around, people are saying like, ‘For Charlie,’ they’re wearing replicas of the shirt that Charlie Kirk was wearing when he was killed.”

Those shirts—plain white t-shirts bearing the word “FREEDOM” written in black across the chest—skyrocketed in popularity after Kirk was shot while wearing one. The design is now also available as a hoodie, a flag, and a hat.

While photos available online show that many fans took advantage of the opportunity to take selfies inside the exhibit, others felt it was in poor taste. One conference attendee wrote on Instagram, “The answer is no, I did NOT take a selfie in here. Don’t worry, it’s a replica but I just couldn’t do it. Many did and that’s OK. It just didn’t feel right for me.”

Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University during a stop on his American Comeback tour while sitting inside a TPUSA ‘Prove Me Wrong’ tent. Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Flynn Jr., son of former national security adviser to Trump Michael Flynn, reposted a video of Zadrozny reporting on the tent and wrote on X, “Anyone else find this disturbing?”

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed during one of the stops on his American Comeback Tour on Sept. 10. After a manhunt, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson surrendered himself to authorities and was arrested and charged with aggravated murder.