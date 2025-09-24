Kirk Killing Prompts Apple to Urgently Bump New Jessica Chastain Series
OFF-AIR
Apple TV+ is pulling the plug on its new Jessica Chastain series, just days before it was set to premiere, in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s murder. The Savant was scheduled to release its first two episodes on Friday, but the streamer has decided to postpone its debut. In the series, the Oscar winner plays an undercover investigator who balances life at home with tracking and then infiltrating online hate groups in order to stop domestic extremists from committing violent acts. “After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant‚” an Apple TV+ spokesperson said in a statement. “We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.” While Apple did not connect the postponement to Kirk’s assassination, in the trailer for The Savant Chastain’s character states “Snipers, bombings, ambushes, we’re on the verge of serious violence.” The trailer also has scenes of government buildings being bombed and people being doxxed online. Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect in Kirk’s assassination, reportedly sent text messages intimating he was angered by the conservative activist’s “hatred.” The eight-part drama is based on a Cosmopolitan article from 2019 titled “Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens?” In an interview with Radio Times published this week, Chastain said “I hate that this show is relevant. I hate it. I hate that there are mass acts of violence. But maybe through this conversation and through unearthing this darkness in society, then we’re gonna work together to fix it.” Chastain is also an executive producer on the drama.