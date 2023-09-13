Read it at Raw Story
Right-wing activist and talk show host Charlie Kirk on Wednesday attributed former President Donald Trump’s 2016 win to Republicans’ yearning for a “White Obama.” The firebrand made his latest controversial comments during a live recording from a pastors’ summit this week, according to Raw Story. “The Obama movement was larger than life,” Kirk said during a Wednesday recording of “The Charlie Kirk Show.” “They rode this idea of candidate enthusiasm and this idea of hope and change and all of that. ... Obama got re-elected in 2012, but then Republican voters said, our turn. We want a white Obama.”