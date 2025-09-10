Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Shot MAGA Star From 200 Yards Away

The suspect who shot Charlie Kirk in the neck on Wednesday afternoon opened fire from 200 yards away, a spokesperson from Utah Valley University said.

Kirk, 31, was struck by the gunfire as he spoke to a crowd of hundreds of students in a campus courtyard, the spokesperson told The New York Times.

Chilling videos from the scene showed blood gushing from his neck, and sources have told the Associated Press that he is in “critical condition.”

The Utah Valley University amphitheatre where the shooting took place. Daily Beast/Google Earth

Utah Valley officials reported that the suspect was taken into custody, but later reported that the person was not the shooter. A motive for the attack remains unknown.

The scene after right-wing activist and commentator Charlie Kirk was shot at a Utah Valley University speaking event in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10, 2025. Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via Reuters

Treanor said only a single shot was fired. No other injuries from the event have been announced.

Videos showed Kirk’s body jolting as soon as the gunshot was heard. Hundreds of students in attendance then scrambled.

People run after a shot was fired at right-wing activist and commentator Charlie Kirk during a Utah Valley University speaking event in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10, 2025. Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via Reuters

Deseret News reporter Emma Pitts told CNN that she saw Kirk “go limp” after the gunshot and that blood began gushing from his neck “immediately.”

Kirk is married to Erika Kirk, and the couple has two children.