Charlie Kirk Sniper’s Ammo Has ‘Trans Ideology and Anti-Fascist’ Engravings: Cops

NEW CLUES

The bullets were recovered from a rifle found abandoned in a wooded area near Utah Valley University, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed.
Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

Bullets recovered after Charlie Kirk’s assassination were engraved with “transgender and antifascist ideology,” a law enforcement source told The Wall Street Journal.

Citing “an internal law enforcement bulletin and a person familiar with the investigation,” the paper reported that the ammunition was found inside a .30 caliber hunting rifle that was ditched in a wooded area at Utah Valley University, where the conservative activist was shot dead as he spoke at event.

The Journal’s sources said the rifle was wrapped in a towel “with a spent cartridge still in the chamber.” Three unspent rounds were in the magazine, “all with wording on them.”

A drone view shows the scene where U.S. right-wing activist, commentator, Charlie Kirk, an ally of President Donald Trump, was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University, in Orem, Utah, Sept. 11, 2025.
A drone view shows the scene at Utah Valley University where Charlie Kirk, an ally of President Donald Trump, was fatally shot during an event. Cheney Orr/Reuters

The FBI said Thursday that it believes a bolt-action rifle was left in the woods by Kirk’s killer while fleeing through the area. It made no mention of bullet engravings.

No officials have confirmed the Journal’s reporting about engraved casings. Kirk, 31, had been talking to a crowd of hundreds of students about transgender issues and mass shootings at the time he was struck in the neck by a bullet.

Charlie Kirk, Erika Frantzve
Charlie and wife Erika Kirk had two young children together. Instagram/mrserikakirk

Kirk, a married father of two, was rushed from Utah Valley University to a hospital by a private vehicle. His death was announced by President Donald Trump about two and a half hours later.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced that the bureau had taken a suspect into custody on Wednesday night but later said the person was not involved and had been released. Kirk’s killer remains on the run, with law enforcement giving no indication they know who the suspect is.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls said Thursday that an FBI laboratory will analyze the abandoned weapon. He said investigators also discovered “footwear impressions, a palm print, and forearm imprints” that will be analyzed.

Videos have emerged online of a suspected gunman perched on a roof about 200 yards away from where Kirk was speaking at a campus courtyard. The FBI has confirmed that Kirk’s killer opened fire from a distant, elevated position.

