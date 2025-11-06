Charlie Kirk Widow Reveals What She’s Hiding From Her Kids
Erika Kirk has revealed she has not watched the grisly footage of her husband Charlie being assassinated. The widow of the right-wing activist was interviewed by Jesse Watters for his Fox News show Primetime. Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on Sept. 10 while speaking to students at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Horrific video of his assassination, where he was shot in the neck, has circulated on social media from people filming the event on their phones. “I never saw the video, I never will see it, I never want to see it,” Kirk told Watters. “There are certain things you see in your life that you can never unsee. There are certain things you see in your life that mark your soul forever. I don’t want my husband’s public assassination to be something I ever see. I don’t want my kids to ever see that.” Kirk was a father to a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son. The 36-year-old widow said anyone who “enjoyed” watching the gruesome footage is “quite literally sick.” Wiping away tears, she asked, “We’re human. Life is fragile. And there is so much beauty in this world. Why would you waste any portion of your life looking at something so evil?”