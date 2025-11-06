Cheat Sheet
Charlie Kirk Widow Reveals What She’s Hiding From Her Kids

MOM IN TEARS
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 11.06.25 4:14AM EST 
Erika Kirk appears on Jesse Watters Primetime.
Erika Kirk appears on Jesse Watters Primetime. screen grab

Erika Kirk has revealed she has not watched the grisly footage of her husband Charlie being assassinated. The widow of the right-wing activist was interviewed by Jesse Watters for his Fox News show Primetime. Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on Sept. 10 while speaking to students at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Horrific video of his assassination, where he was shot in the neck, has circulated on social media from people filming the event on their phones. “I never saw the video, I never will see it, I never want to see it,” Kirk told Watters. “There are certain things you see in your life that you can never unsee. There are certain things you see in your life that mark your soul forever. I don’t want my husband’s public assassination to be something I ever see. I don’t want my kids to ever see that.” Kirk was a father to a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son. The 36-year-old widow said anyone who “enjoyed” watching the gruesome footage is “quite literally sick.” Wiping away tears, she asked, “We’re human. Life is fragile. And there is so much beauty in this world. Why would you waste any portion of your life looking at something so evil?”

2
MTG’s Boyfriend Sets Record Straight on Her Presidential Plans
STRAIGHT TO THE SOURCE
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 11.06.25 3:18AM EST 
Published 11.05.25 9:50PM EST 
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and her boyfriend Brian Glenn
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and her boyfriend Brian Glenn have reportedly been dating since 2023. Kent Nishimura/Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend has revealed whether or not his MAGA partner will be running for president in 2028. Brian Glenn, chief White House correspondent for right-wing network Real America’s Voice, issued the clarification on Wednesday after NOTUS reported that Greene was interested in running for president, citing four sources, including one who “has spoken with her directly about it.” A source told the outlet that Greene held the belief she is “real MAGA and that the others have strayed.” Glenn swiftly put those rumors to rest in an X post: “MTG has NO plans to run for President in 2028. I AM YOUR SOURCE. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he wrote, mimicking President Donald Trump’s signature sign-off. Greene also penned an X post attacking the reporter. “Congress needs to go back in session because DC reporters are bored and desperate,” Greene wrote. She also attached a text message she sent to the NOTUS reporter that read: “Who is your source? Laura Loomer?”

3
Teen Charged After Defacing Giant Blue Blob Statue
👀
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 11.06.25 2:54AM EST 
Cast in Blue statue
Amelia Vanderhost/Facebook

A 19-year-old Australian woman faced court for the first time this week after defacing an expensive public artwork by sticking googly eyes on it. Amelia Vanderhorst was charged with one count of damaging property for the prank, which took place in September and saw Vanderhorst stick googly eyes onto Cast in Blue, a controversial sculpture that cost the City of Mount Gambier in South Australia $88,000. The sculpture, dubbed the “Blue Blob” by locals, was installed in July and represents a mythical version of the megafauna that once existed in the region. Authorities could not remove Vanderhorst’s googly eyes without damaging the sculpture and removing some of the paint; they estimate the damage at less than $1,600. At the time of the incident, the mayor of Mount Gambier said the city would be pursuing costs from the person responsible. Appearing in court on Tuesday, Vanderhorst did not enter a plea, instead telling the court she was very sick and high on pain medication. The magistrate advised her to find a lawyer before her next court appearance in December.

Read it at ABC

4
Putin Demands Plans for New Nuclear Tests After Trump’s Comments
BOMBSHELL
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.05.25 11:08AM EST 
Putin, Rocket, Trump
Getty

The Russian president has ordered his generals to begin testing nuclear weapons in the wake of rhetoric from President Donald Trump. The autocrat insisted his country resume its program after more than three decades of not detonating a nuclear weapon. It comes as Trump announced he wanted his generals to “start testing our nuclear weapons on an equal basis.” Putin’s televised Security Council meeting with his top brass in Moscow saw him discuss Russia’s own escalation to regain parity with the U.S., NBC reports. The U.S. had been warned that if it “conduct[s] such tests, Russia would also be required to take appropriate retaliatory measures,” he said. He then told his leaders “to do everything possible to gather additional information on this matter, analyze it in the Security Council, and submit coordinated proposals on the possible commencement of preparations for nuclear weapons testing.” Several of Putin’s top officials are reportedly in favor of resumption. “We must respond appropriately to Washington’s actions… to begin preparations for full-scale nuclear testing immediately, ” said Defense Minister Andrei Belousov. On Sunday, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright told Fox News, “These are not nuclear explosions.” “I’m saying that we’re going to test nuclear weapons like other countries do, yes,” Trump had said previously. “Russia’s testing, and China’s testing, but they don’t talk about it.”

Read it at NBC News

5
NBA Team Orders Trump to Stop Using Its Logo to Troll Dems
NIXED
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.05.25 4:36PM EST 
Edited version of the New York Knicks logo
Front Office Sports

The White House posted and deleted an altered New York Knicks logo that read “TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT,” after being reportedly contacted by the NBA team. The Tuesday post followed Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani’s victory over Andrew Cuomo in New York City’s mayoral race. The White House voluntarily took down the post on Wednesday after the team reached out, a source close to the Knicks told Front Office Sports. “The Knicks remain neutral on political matters,” the team said in a statement to the outlet on Wednesday. “We hope all our elected officials, whether current or recently elected, do a great job in office.” The post comes as Trump’s latest attack against the city’s mayor-elect. The president previously threatened to arrest Mamdani if he defied ICE raids in the city, and also claimed he’d look into potentially deporting the Uganda-born immigrant. In late October, the Knicks sent Mamdani a cease and desist letter for his own edited version of the team’s logo, which read, “NEW YORK ZOHRAN.” Mamdani took down the post after the Knicks reached out to his campaign, expressing concerns that the ad appeared as if the team was endorsing him, sources close to the Knicks told the outlet.

Read it at Front Office Sports

6
Model Reveals Former NFL Star’s Penis Size Sparked Divorce
BIG PROBLEM
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.05.25 4:10PM EST 
Published 11.05.25 4:05PM EST 
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Haley Kalil and Matt Kalil attend the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Celebration at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City.
Mike Pont/WireImage

Model Haley Kalil, perhaps more well-known by her social media name Haley Baylee, has opened up about why she filed for divorce from her husband, former NFL offensive lineman Matt Kalil, in 2022. While on Twitch With Marlon, she explained that she and her husband, who she was married to from 2015-2022, had intimacy issues—but not the ones you may think—during their marriage. She said while she didn’t want to get too graphic, the footballer’s penis “was like two Coke cans on top of each other, maybe even a third.” “He’s like .01 percent of the population. We’ve tried, impossible unless you’re going to be in tears type s--t,” she said. “We tried it all: therapist, doctors. Not even lying… Looked up lipo-type s--t… That’s why it’s kinda funny. It’s like my life is a comedy, and it kinda writes itself.” Despite divorcing, she maintained that Kalil is a “really good person” and that everything was amicable, with her even remaining on his phone plan until a few years ago. Matt Kalil has since remarried, tying the knot with model Keilani Asmus in April 2024, with the pair welcoming their first baby in Aug. 2024.

Read it at New York Post

7
Netflix Sensation’s Sequel Eyes Release Date in Distant Future
BACK FOR MORE
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.05.25 3:54PM EST 
Published 11.05.25 3:52PM EST 
Rei Ami, Ejae and Audrey Nuna of 'KPop Demon Hunters' perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

A sequel to the hugely popular animated film KPop Demon Hunters is slated to release on Netflix in 2029, four years after its debut installment. The substantial gap between releases can be put down to long production times for animated films, which often take multiple years to make. KPop Demon Hunters is credited as being the most-watched original Netflix movie of all time, having amassed over 325 million total views within three months of its release on the platform. The animated musical follows a K-pop girl group named HUNTR/X that moonlights as a trio of demon hunters, fighting against evil through the power of their music. Three songs from the film’s original soundtrack—which has garnered over 3 billion total streams—have frequented Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and could be in the running for this year’s Grammy Awards. The film was popular enough that Netflix brought it to theaters in August and October, allowing fans to enjoy a sing-along version. The musical grossed over $18 million at the box office over two days during its inaugural theater run.

Read it at Variety

8
Trump Breaks Own Record for Longest Shutdown in History
CLOSED FOR BUSINESS
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 11.05.25 7:59AM EST 
Published 11.05.25 7:34AM EST 
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 2: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the White House on November 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 2: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the White House on November 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images) Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

The ongoing government shutdown is officially the longest in history, surpassing a record also set by Donald Trump in 2018-19 during the president’s first term. The record-breaking impasse, which on Wednesday hit 36 days, shows no signs of ending soon. Trump has rejected calls to meet with what he calls “Radical Left Democrats” to strike a deal and refused to restart food benefit programs for vulnerable Americans until the Democrats reopen the government. “All they have to do is open the country,” Trump told reporters on Sunday. “We have voted 14 times to open the country, and they vote to keep it closed.” Yet, despite his bullish demeanor, polling data from NBC suggests that Americans feel differently—52 percent blame the president and congressional Republicans for the stalemate. Just four percent of Americans blame both parties for the shutdown, which is estimated to be costing the U.S. around $7 billion every day. Trump had two shutdowns during his first term, which lasted two and 34 days respectively.

Read it at Axios

9
NFL Star Dies Suddenly at 63
GONE TOO SOON
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 11.05.25 4:24AM EST 
Published 11.05.25 4:14AM EST 
Todd Christensen #46 of the Los Angeles Raiders catches a pass over Keith Browner #57 of the San Diego Chargers during an NFL football game September 4, 1988 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Christensen played for the Raiders from 1979-88.
Todd Christensen #46 of the Los Angeles Raiders catches a pass over Keith Browner #57 of the San Diego Chargers during an NFL football game September 4, 1988 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Christensen played for the Raiders from 1979-88. Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Former USC player and NFL linebacker Keith Browner Sr. has died suddenly at the age of 63, TMZ reported. He passed away in San Leandro, California, according to his son, Keith Browner Jr. The publication reported that while the cause of death was unclear at this stage, it appeared Browner suffered a heart attack. Browner’s career saw him play in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Raiders, and the San Francisco 49ers between 1984 and 1988, then switching to arena football from 1990 to 1997. TMZ reported Browner Jr. saying his father had stomach issues on Monday night and was vomiting, and planned to go to the hospital on Tuesday morning. He is survived by his five children, Keith Jr., and daughters Keicha, Amber, Ashley, and Jordan. His son also became a defensive end in the NFL, playing for the Houston Texans.

Read it at TMZ

10
Miss Universe Contestants Stage Mass Walkout After Beauty Queen Humiliated by Boss
DUMB MOVE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.05.25 10:03AM EST 
Miss Universe Stages Mass Walkout After Pageant Boss Humiliates Contestant
Miss Universe Stages Mass Walkout After Pageant Boss Humiliates Contestant X

In a dramatic act of solidarity, Miss Universe contestants staged a mass walkout from a pageant event in Thailand on Monday after an event official “publicly humiliated” Miss Mexico. The incident, which was captured on a live stream, saw pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil admonish Mexican contestant Fátima Bosch in front of her peers, calling her “dumb” and bragging about his power over her, before ordering security to remove her from the building when she said the director was “not respecting me as a woman.” The move prompted fury amongst the other contestants, who immediately rose from their seats and walked out of the room in solidarity with Bosch, while the director threatened consequences for anyone who left. “This is about women’s rights,” said reigning Miss Universe Victoria Theilvig, from Denmark, regarding the incident. ”To trash another girl—it’s beyond disrespectful and it’s nothing I’ve ever done. That’s why I’m taking my coat and I’m going.” Fans hailed the move as “the most empowering act in Miss Universe history” and praised both Bosch and Theilvig for their courage and integrity. Raul Rocha Cantu, president of the Miss Universe Organization, issued a statement condemning Itsaragrisil for his “public humiliation” of Bosch, and said he is considering legal measures against the director.

Read it at Independent

