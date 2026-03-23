Charlie Kirk’s ‘Mentor’ Dies After Freak Pickleball Accident

NHL reporter Jessi Pierce and her three children died on Saturday in a house fire in Minnesota. Pierce, 37, had posted photos of her family, including children Hudson, Cayden, and Avery, on social media the previous day. Fire crews responded at 5:26 a.m. Saturday after neighbors reported flames “coming through the roof of the house” and called 911. “Upon arrival, crews found a fully involved structure fire and immediately began fire suppression efforts,” the department said. “Crews were then able to locate an adult, three children and a dog inside of the house. Unfortunately, all were deceased.” Pierce had covered the Minnesota Wild as NHL.com correspondent for the past decade. Bill Price, vice president and editor in chief of NHL.com, said the team was devastated by the tragic loss. “Jessi’s love of her family and hockey was evident in the energy and passion she brought to her work for us. She was an absolute joy to talk to and work with. She will be deeply missed.” The Wild also mourned her loss on social media on Sunday, calling her “a kind, compassionate person that cared deeply about her family and those around her.” Michael Russo, a reporter for The Athletic, posted a heartfelt tribute on X sending wishes to her husband, Mike Hinrichs. “My heart breaks for Mike for the loss of his wife and children and Jessi’s family, friends and colleagues for this unimaginable loss,” he wrote. The cause of the fire is under investigation. A GoFundMe campaign for Hinrichs to cover funeral expenses has already raised over $60,000.
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- 1Shock as Reporter and Three Children Killed in House FireFAMILY HORRORThe sport reporter posted a family photo the day before the tragedy.
- 2Charlie Kirk’s ‘Mentor’ Dies After Freak Pickleball AccidentBIZARRE FATALITY STRIKESJeff Webb, 76, died after falling while playing pickleball and suffering a severe head injury.
Shop with ScoutedThe Sleep Gummies Winning Over People Who Swore by AmbienREST EASYAvailable in THC-containing and THC-free versions, Tribetokes’ sleep gummies may be a solid alternative to prescription drugs and melatonin supplements.
- 3State Department Warns Americans ‘Worldwide’ After Trump WarHIGH ALERTThe State Department warned Americans to stay vigilant in anticipation of potential attacks.
- 4TV Star Allegedly Caught in Scuffle With NeighborLIFE IMITATES ARTAlan Ritchson reportedly got into a fight with his neighbor.
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- 5‘Supernatural’ Star Dies at 51SUPER LEGACYHer co-star confirmed the death to Variety.
- 6Grandma Shocked as Meteorite Crashes Through Her Roof‘BIG BOOM’“My grandson went to check and said there was a hole in the ceiling,” Sherrie James said.
- 7‘Dune’ Star Issues Emotional Plea From Hawaii Flood Zone'LEAVE NOW'“If you’re out there and able to help in any way no matter how big or small please do,” the star said.
- 8‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Arrested on Assault ChargesRAP SHEETThis isn’t the first time the Season 12 contestant has been arrested.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide-Powered Nasal Spray Targets Fine LinesPEPTIDE POWERDrift’s copper peptide nasal spray may help support healthy skin and hair—no needles required.
- 9Perez Hilton, 47, Shares Shocking Photos From Hospital Bed'MARCH MADNESS'“Have I got a story to tell!” Hilton said.
- 10Savannah Guthrie’s Family Pleads for Help Over Missing Mom‘KEY TIMELINES’The Today Show host sent a plea to the community to help find her missing mother.
Charlie Kirk’s ‘Mentor’ Dies After Freak Pickleball Accident
Charlie Kirk’s longtime mentor has died following a bizarre pickleball accident. Jeff Webb, 76, died after falling while playing pickleball and suffering a severe head injury, Cheer Daily reported. The 76-year-old was hospitalized after the accident until his family chose to take him off life support. Webb was an influential figure in the world of cheerleading, founding the Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) and Varsity Spirit, and later led Varsity Brands, which grew into a multibillion‑dollar company. He was also involved in conservative media and considered an important early mentor to conservative activist and Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed last year. Webb stood with Kirk’s family at the White House when the late activist was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. After Kirk’s death, Webb told Real America’s Voice that Kirk “may well have been a future president.” In a tribute after Webb’s own death, Turning Point USA called him “a visionary who helped shape generations of young leaders,” described him as “a dear friend to Turning Point USA and Charlie,” and said he would be deeply missed.
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There’s no better time to get your nighttime routine back on track than March (aka Sleep Awareness Month)—especially if a good night’s sleep has been feeling more like a distant dream. If you’re looking for a non-prescription, zero-proof sleep aid to help you fall (and, perhaps more importantly, stay asleep), cannabis-based supplements may be worth considering. TribeTokes’ CBN and CBD Sleep Gummies are formulated to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep. They’re a smart alternative if melatonin has left you dealing with next-day grogginess or overly vivid dreams—both of which are common side effects.
Each fruit-flavored gummy contains 20mg of CBN (cannabinol), a mildly psychoactive cannabinoid that may help improve sleep duration, along with 10mg of CBD to enhance its calming, sleep-supporting effects. The formula also includes vitamin B6 and L-tryptophan (an essential amino acid), which help support the body’s natural melatonin production. And if you’re looking for a gentle buzz alongside those sleep benefits, the brand also offers THC-powered options.
TribeTokes’ hemp-derived sleep gummies have earned rave reviews from customers. “[They] help me sleep when nothing else worked—not even Ambien,” writes one five-star reviewer. “These gummies are the best for sleep,” adds another. “They taste great and make me sleepy within 10 minutes. I slept five hours, woke up to feed the cat, then went back to bed for another four.”
If you’ve been searching for a gentle, over-the-counter sleep aid and nothing else has worked, consider this your sign to give TribeTokes’ THC and THC-free sleep gummies a try.
The U.S. Department of State issued an alert on Sunday advising Americans across the world to “exercise increased caution.” The advisory comes as the U.S. enters its fourth week of President Donald Trump’s war on Iran. The State Department cautioned Americans worldwide, “and especially in the Middle East,” to be wary of attacks made by groups linked to Iran, and to stay tuned to the guidance issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate. “Periodic airspace closures may cause travel disruptions. U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world,” the State Department said in a statement. The alert comes two days after Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, an Iranian military spokesman, said on national TV that “parks, recreational areas, and tourist destinations anywhere in the world will no longer be safe” for enemies of Tehran. On Saturday, Trump gave the country a 48-hour deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, or the U.S. would bomb significant Iranian energy infrastructure. Iranian leaders replied that if their energy infrastructure is targeted, the Strait of Hormuz would be "completely closed."
Reacher star Alan Ritchson was allegedly involved in an altercation with his neighbor, TMZ reported on Sunday. The incident took place in Nashville on Sunday and allegedly began when a neighbor asked the actor to stop speeding and revving his motorbike engine, having been exposed to the actor’s antics the day before. The neighbor, who spoke to TMZ, said that their interaction quickly turned physical. He claimed that Ritchson punched him in the face and kicked him. He also alleged that the 43-year-old actor hit him in the back of the head, as well as hitting him “at least four times” while he was on the ground. While he did not go to the hospital, he was left with bruises and swelling, and reported the incident to the police, who told TMZ there is an investigation stemming from an incident between the pair but that no arrests have been made. The Daily Beast has contacted Ritchson’s representatives for comment. Ritchson is best known for his role as tough guy Jack Reacher in Prime Video’s action thriller series Reacher. The show was renewed for a fourth season in October 2024.
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If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
If you’ve tried early iterations, you know the flavor could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.
Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews.
Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
Supernatural star Carrie Anne Fleming is dead at 51. The actress died on Feb. 26 from complications stemming from a breast cancer diagnosis, according to Supernatural co-star Jim Beaver’s statements to Variety. The Canadian actress studied theater at the Kaleidoscope Theatre and the Kidco Theatre Dance in Victoria, British Columbia. Fleming then landed roles in Adam Sandler’s 1996 hit Happy Gilmore and the 1994 TV Movie Viper. The actress is best known for her recurring role as Karen Singer in the CW hit Supernatural. She also appeared in Smallville, The L Word, The 4400, unREAL, and Supergirl. Fleming has remained a mainstay for CW audiences, with a recurring role on the network’s iZombie as Candy Baker. Prior to her death, Fleming also performed on stage, starring in theater productions in British Columbia, including stints in Romeo and Juliet and Steel Magnolias. The Canadian actress is survived by her daughter, Madalyn Rose.
A meteorite tore a gaping hole through a grandmother’s home on Saturday after a meteor fell from the sky near Houston. The fireball, weighing over one ton and measuring three feet in diameter, broke into chunks 29 miles above ground, around 20 miles north of downtown Houston. The meteor was soaring through space at 35,000 mph before crash-landing at around 4:40 p.m. One of the slabs of rock is believed to have hit the home of Sherrie James, shocking the grandmother and her grandson, who was visiting at the time. “We heard a big boom. My grandson went to check and said there was a hole in the ceiling… then I saw the rock, and I thought, ‘that looks like a meteor,’” she told local Houston outlet KHOU-TV. No one was injured in the incident. James has created a GoFundMe to help pay for repairs to her roof, floor, and ceiling. The Texan intends to keep the piece of space rock.
Actor Jason Momoa, 46, is urging people across the country to step up and support Hawaii as the state reels from devastating flooding. “If you’re out there and able to help in any way, no matter how big or small, please do. Check in on your neighbors. Give what you can,” Momoa said alongside his girlfriend, 33-year-old Andor actress Adria Arjona, detailing the work the two have been doing to support their community. Hawaii has been hit by the worst flooding the island has seen in over two decades, with rainfall exceeding 25 inches in 24 hours in some areas. Over 5,000 residents were ordered to evacuate from Oahu’s north shore. “We’re safe now, but there’s a lot of people who weren’t, so sending all our love,” the Aquaman star told fans in a separate post. The couple said they have seen families displaced and communities suffering, expressing specific concern for their “unhoused neighbors” grappling with the disastrous weather. Ten people have been hospitalized for hypothermia as of Sunday, and no deaths have been reported. According to the Governor, the floods could cause over $1 billion in infrastructure damage.
Former Season 12 Bachelorette contestant James McCoy Taylor, 39, was arrested on Friday on charges of assault causing bodily injury and unlawful restraint. The incident in question occurred in Texas in April 2024. Taylor was released later the same day on a $10,000 bond. And this isn’t the first time Taylor has been detained by law enforcement for violent behavior. The reality TV star pleaded guilty last year to a separate assault incident from 2023, when police say he groped and kissed a 19-year-old girl without her consent and threw her onto the ground when she attempted to leave. After pleading guilty, he was sentenced to 80 hours of community service and anger management classes, along with financial penalties. The Bachelorette has had a rough week, as this is the second controversy that has hit the show. The current season of the show was abruptly pulled from airing just days before its premiere after a video of its star-to-be, Taylor Frankie Paul, was released showing her attacking her ex, Dakota Mortensen. The Daily Beast contacted Taylor for comment.
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Peptides are having a major moment in the wellness and longevity space right now—and for good reason. These short chains of amino acids play an important role in many biological processes in the body, and when used strategically, certain peptides may support everything from metabolic health and recovery to skin rejuvenation and healthy aging. While many peptide therapies are traditionally administered by medical providers via injection, newer delivery systems are making these buzzy compounds more accessible than ever.
One brand leading the charge is Drift, an innovative wellness company offering convenient, needle-free peptide nasal sprays that deliver targeted benefits without injections or a prescription. Its GHK-Cu 50MG Peptide Nasal Spray harnesses the potential anti-aging benefits of the copper peptide in a simple, once-daily spray that can easily fit into your existing wellness routine.
GHK-Cu is a copper peptide widely recognized for its potential anti-aging and tissue-repair properties, and it’s one of the most extensively studied peptides in skincare and regenerative beauty.
According to Drift, the clinically researched compound may help support skin, hair, and recovery by promoting collagen and elastin production—two structural proteins that naturally decline as we age. With consistent use, the brand says users may notice smoother-looking skin, reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and stronger, healthier-looking hair.
The best part? The user-friendly delivery method. Rather than injections, Drift’s formula is administered via nasal spray, making it a far less intimidating option for those curious about incorporating peptides into their routine. The recommended dosage is just three sprays per day, making it a low-effort addition to your daily supplement stack.
If you’re interested in exploring the world of peptides without needles or complicated protocols, Drift’s nasal sprays offer a convenient, relatively affordable entry point into the rapidly growing functional wellness category. Use the code GLOW12 for 12 percent off.
Perez Hilton, 47, worried fans after posting concerning images of himself in a hospital bed on Saturday. “March madness indeed! Have I got a story to tell!” the media personality captioned the Instagram post to his nearly one million followers. The nine images in the post feature Hilton taking selfies in a hospital bed with a feeding tube and an oxygen mask. One image shows Hilton with surgery scars on his stomach, and in another, he is sitting alongside his mother, Teresita Lavandeira. While the media personality didn’t offer additional details about his health, he did post on Instagram again later in the day to praise the Las Vegas doctors who treated him. “I needed to let everybody know that I went to Southern Hills Hospital, and I received the best care there. Everybody was amazing,” Hilton said, praising all of his doctors and nurses individually. He also told fans that he was back home recovering and would recount his “saga” in more detail soon.
Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have not given up on finding their missing mother. In a new statement to the NBC affiliate in Tucson, the family is pleading with those in the area to reconsider anything suspicious they may have seen when the 84-year-old went missing. “It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant,” the family said in the statement. “We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11,” they added. Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Jan. 31 at her home in Tucson, Arizona, and was reported missing on Feb. 1. Jan. 11 has also become a key date for investigators after one of Guthrie’s neighbors saw a suspicious man around Guthrie’s home. Pima County sheriff Chris Nanos said earlier this month that investigators have a lot of intel and are “definitely closer” to finding the perpetrator. The authorities have not yet identified a suspect. “Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest,” Guthrie’s family said.