Charlie Kirk’s Widow Won’t Push for Death Penalty for Murder Suspect

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, has revealed that she won’t push for the accused killer in her husband’s assassination to face the death penalty. The mom of two said in an interview with the New York Times published Sunday she keeps being asked the same questions in the wake of the conservative activist’s murder at Utah Valley University. “I’ve had so many people ask, ‘Do you feel anger toward this man? Like, do you want to seek the death penalty?’” the 36-year-old widow said. But she insisted that she doesn’t want to be the one to decide. ”I’ll be honest. I told our lawyer, I want the government to decide this. I do not want that man’s blood on my ledger. Because when I get to heaven, and Jesus is like: ‘Uh, eye for an eye? Is that how we do it?’ And that keeps me from being in heaven, from being with Charlie?” she said. Tyler James Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, has been accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk, 31, from a rooftop during a Turning Point USA event on Sept. 10. Robinson is charged with aggravated murder, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.