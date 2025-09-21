U.S. News

Charlie Kirk’s Widow Won’t Push for Death Penalty for Murder Suspect

JUDGE NOT

Erika Kirk said she wants to leave the decision up to prosecutors.

Jackie Salo
Jackie Salo 

Deputy Executive Editor

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance and wife of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Erika Frantzve, exit Air Force Two, which is carrying the body of Kirk, as the aircraft lands at the airport in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., September 11, 2025, one day after Kirk was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University. REUTERS/Thomas Machowicz/File Photo
Thomas Machowicz/REUTERS

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, has revealed that she won’t push for the accused killer in her husband’s assassination to face the death penalty. The mom of two said in an interview with the New York Times published Sunday she keeps being asked the same questions in the wake of the conservative activist’s murder at Utah Valley University. “I’ve had so many people ask, ‘Do you feel anger toward this man? Like, do you want to seek the death penalty?’” the 36-year-old widow said. But she insisted that she doesn’t want to be the one to decide. ”I’ll be honest. I told our lawyer, I want the government to decide this. I do not want that man’s blood on my ledger. Because when I get to heaven, and Jesus is like: ‘Uh, eye for an eye? Is that how we do it?’ And that keeps me from being in heaven, from being with Charlie?” she said. Tyler James Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, has been accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk, 31, from a rooftop during a Turning Point USA event on Sept. 10. Robinson is charged with aggravated murder, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Jackie Salo

Jackie Salo

Deputy Executive Editor

jackie.salo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now