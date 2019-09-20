CHEAT SHEET
CRINGE
Charlie Rose’s Former Makeup Artist: I Used a Mirror to Protect Myself From His Abuse
Disgraced former CBS host Charlie Rose used to routinely verbally abuse his makeup artist, forcing her to use a hand mirror to protect herself, she alleges in a new lawsuit obtained by The Daily Mail. Gina Riggi, a 62-year-old Emmy-nominated makeup artist, filed a lawsuit in New York on Thursday alleging she was subjected to a “pattern of misogynistic, abusive behavior,” as well as physical and verbal abuse from the 77-year-old journalist for almost 25 years. In the lawsuit, Riggi alleges she used a hand mirror after he “regularly swatted at her physically” when she “attempted to comb his hair or adjust his makeup.” “On one occasion, while taping on location outside of the studio, Mr. Rose became upset while Ms. Riggi applied his makeup, and forcefully grabbed and twisted her arm, physically hurting her,” the lawsuit reportedly claims.
Rose was fired in November 2017 following accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct from several women. The women claim Rose groped them, made lewd phone calls late at night, and was sometimes naked in their presence. According to the lawsuit, Rose “enjoyed intimidating women, and seemed to take perverse pleasure in the discomfort, shame, and humiliation he caused.”