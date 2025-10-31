Charlie Sheen Explains Remarks on Sexual Encounters With Men

Cheat Sheet
Scary News for Trump as Halloween Candy Price Rockets
TRICK OR TRICK
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.31.25 8:13AM EDT 
US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Candy prices have risen devilishly, partly thanks to Donald Trump’s tariffs, new research says. Americans stocking up on sweet treats for spooky season can expect to pay 10.8 percent more than they did last year. The gruesome data comes from research conducted by think tanks Groundwork Collaborative and The Century Foundation. Family favorites such as Tootsie Roll Lollipops and Hershey’s chocolate have experienced some of the sharpest price increases. Tootsie’s offering is expected to cost 34 percent more compared to last year, while Hershey’s variety packs have leapt 22 percent. Mars variety packs are also up 12 percent. Researchers say the hikes are “a direct result of Trump’s tariffs, which are hitting key ingredients that candy makers rely on.” Chocolate has had the scariest spike. Tariff hikes between 15 percent and 39 percent have affected the supply chain on which the U.S. relies. Approximately 70 percent of cocoa imports originate from West Africa, while around 30 percent are processed in Europe. Decorations are also primarily made in China, where Trump tariffs can spike U.S. prices.

Read it at Groundwork Collaborative and The Century Foundation

2
Couple Behind Grammy-Winning Band Announce Separation After 22 Years
FIRE GOES OUT
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.31.25 12:35PM EDT 
Published 10.31.25 12:10PM EDT 
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Win Butler and Régine Chassagne of Arcade Fire perform on stage during their 'Don't Think About Pink Elephant' world tour at The Royal Albert Hall on May 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)
Gus Stewart/Redferns

The couple behind the Grammy-winning band Arcade Fire announced they’re separating after 22 years of marriage. Win Butler, 45, and Régine Chassagne, 49, posted the news on Thursday to the band’s Instagram page. The couple, who wed in 2003, are co-founders and vocalists of the indie rock band from Canada. “After a long and loving marriage, Win & Régine have decided to separate,” the post read. “They continue to love, admire and support each other as they co-parent their son.” The couple’s son was born in 2013. They affirmed that “their bond as creative soulmates will endure” and that they will see their fans “on tour soon.” Also, the statement said the pair’s work for Chassagne’s charity, KANPE, in Haiti will also continue. Comments on the post were turned off. The couple’s split comes three years after multiple people accused Butler of sexual misconduct in a Pitchfork report. He denied the allegations but admitted to having affairs. “While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior,” he told Pitchfork in a statement. Chassagne stood by Butler, calling him her “soulmate.”

Read it at The Daily Mail

3

Charlie Sheen Explains Remarks on Sexual Encounters With Men

SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT?
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.31.25 1:17PM EDT 
Charlie Sheen
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Charlie Sheen, 60, clarified comments he made about having “sex with men.” Sheen first opened up about his homosexual experiences in his memoir, The Book of Sheen, and in his Netflix series, aka Charlie Sheen. “When people say ‘sex with men,’ you immediately think of, like, butt sex. Sorry to be graphic, but that’s kind of where the mind goes, right?” Sheen said in a Wednesday interview on In Depth with Grant Bensinger. Sheen clarified “it wasn’t that,” without providing any further intimate details beyond that “it wasn’t full-fledged.” He added that he’s not ashamed. “But it’s not a shame thing,” he said. “It’s just kind of like a, ‘Huh, [sex with men] is a bit of a broad category.” Sheen has famously struggled with drug and alcohol abuse. He said that his homosexual experiences never took place without consuming “insane amounts of crack.” The Two and a Half Men star has five children and has been married three times—to Donna Peele, Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller.

Read it at New York Post

4
Gayle King Hits Back at Claims She’s Getting Axed From ‘CBS Mornings’
STILL A MORNING PERSON
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.31.25 1:01PM EDT 
Gayle King at the 27th Annual Angel Ball held at Cipriani Wall St. on October 27, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)
Gayle King at the 27th Annual Angel Ball held at Cipriani Wall St. on October 27, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images) Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Gayle King has hit back at rumors that she is facing the axe at CBS Mornings, saying the word at the office is vastly different from the reports of her demise circulating in the media. Addressing the rumors on Friday, King told TMZ she likes the job she’s doing, likes the people she works with, and is well-liked by the higher-ups at CBS. “I don’t know what to tell you about it, but what I’m hearing in the building is not what I’m reading in the press,” said King, who added that while she has “no idea” what will happen once her contract expires next May, she will continue to perform her job in the meantime and won’t “negotiate in the media.” “Not doing that!” she told the reporter before getting into a car. King, who has anchored CBS Mornings since 2012, was rumored to be stepping down from her role to take a different position in the company following the network’s takeover earlier this month. However, a CBS spokesperson told Variety on Thursday that “there have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She’s a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future.”

Read it at TMZ

5
JetBlue Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Passengers Injured
DROP IN ALTITUDE
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.31.25 11:18AM EDT 
JetBlue Airbus A320-200 passenger aircraft spotted taxiing in LaGuardia airport LGA in New York City while a Southwest Boeing 737 is taxiing in the background. The A320 airplane has the registration tail number N526JL, the name Blues Jsut Want to Have Fun and is powered by 2x IAE jet engines. Jet Blue Airways Corporation is a major airline in the United States with headquarters in Long Island City, Queens, NYC operating domestic and international network routes with a fleet of 286 planes. New York, USA on November 12, 2024
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

At least three passengers were injured on a JetBlue flight after the aircraft experienced a drop in altitude, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing. Pilots on the Airbus A320 informed air traffic controllers that, due to a “flight control issue,” at least three passengers were hurt. JetBlue Airlines flight 1230, which was traveling from Cancun, Mexico, to Newark, New Jersey, on Oct. 30, had to land in Tampa, Florida, at about 2 p.m. local time. “The flight was met by medical personnel who evaluated customers and crewmembers, and those needing additional care were transported to local hospitals,” JetBlue told the Daily Beast. “Our team has taken the aircraft out of service for inspection, and we will conduct a full investigation to determine the cause,” the airline continued, noting that safety is its top priority. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to the Beast that it is also investigating the incident on the 20-year-old plane. The weather at the time was clear.

Read it at ABC News

6
Harrison Ford Slams Trump: ‘Greatest Criminal in History’
GET OFF HIS PLANE
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.31.25 12:08PM EDT 
Published 10.31.25 12:06PM EDT 
Harrison Ford (left) and President Donald Trump (right)
Harrison Ford (left) and President Donald Trump (right) Pascal Le Segretain/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Harrison Ford has given President Trump a new superlative: history’s greatest criminal. In a new interview with The Guardian, Ford, 83, said Trump, 79, “scares the s--t out of [him],” adding, “I don’t know of a greater criminal in history.” Ford was referencing the president’s attacks on climate change policy, which have included firing hundreds of climate researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement—twice. In September, the president called climate change “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world” while speaking at the United Nations. Ford said those comments were “a clear expression of ignorance, of hubris and purposeful subterfuge” from a president who only dislikes wind turbines because he “just as not seen a gold one.”“He doesn’t have any policies, he has whims,” added the Indiana Jones star. Though Trump once praised Ford’s performance as President James Marshall in the 1997 blockbuster Air Force One, this is hardly the first time the Oscar nominee has bashed the president. In 2015, after then-candidate Trump told the New York Times that “Harrison Ford on the plane” was one of his favorite films, the actor publicly responded, “Donald, it was a movie. It’s not like this in real life, but how would you know?” In response to Ford’s comments, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told the Daily Beast, “Literally no one—not even Bill Gates—still believes that climate change is the catastrophic threat radical leftists have pretended it is for decades. Harrison Ford’s climate hysteria belongs in a museum!”

Read it at The Guardian

7
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
‘A SHOCK’
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 10.31.25 10:28AM EDT 
Published 10.30.25 10:01PM EDT 
Suzanne Rogers at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards held at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel on June 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Days of Our Lives star Suzanne Rogers revealed that she privately fought a battle this past summer. The Emmy-winning actress, 82, disclosed a bout with Stage 2 colorectal cancer in an interview with TVInsider. It started when she felt that something “wasn’t quite right,” she told the outlet, prompting a visit to the doctor. A colonoscopy raised red flags with her physician, who then ordered an MRI, a PET scan, and a biopsy: “And the minute he said that, I knew that it was something more.” The doctor later confirmed that her fears had come true. “He said, ‘You have cancer and you have to start treatment.’ It was all a shock. I mean, I think I was in a shock for several days because I take pretty good care of myself. But he said, ‘It’s a good thing you caught it in time.’” The actress said she began treatment in June and managed to “keep it under wraps” thanks to the show’s summer schedule. She completed treatment at the end of July. “The prayers and the good wishes from my friends and my family helped me stay positive and stay on top of it and beat this,” she said.

Read it at TVInsider

8
Marlene Dietrich’s Actress Daughter Dies at 100
HOLLYWOOD LEGACIES
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.30.25 11:28AM EDT 
Actress Maria Riva pictured smoking a cigarette.
Pictorial Parade/Getty Images

Maria Riva, the daughter of famous actress Marlene Dietrich, has died at 100, just before her 101st birthday on Dec. 13. The actress died of natural causes in her sleep at her son’s New Mexico residence on Oct. 29. Riva, a two-time best actress Emmy nominee, was the daughter of Dietrich and director Rudolf Sieber. The couple had a high-profile affair, later ending their romance but remaining friends. After her mother’s death from kidney failure in 1992, Riva published a biography recounting their tumultuous relationship. “I don’t use the word ‘mother’ for Dietrich,” she told People in 1993; explaining that the word “implies love shown to one person,” which she believed did not fit Dietrich. She described her as cold and self-centered. Despite their rocky bond, Riva co-authored a book honoring her mother with unseen photos and Dietrich’s poetry. As a child, she didn’t attend school because her mother wanted her nearby, wearing a uniform labeled “attendant to Miss Marlene Dietrich.” Living in her mother’s shadow, she befriended celebrities like Rosemary Kennedy and began acting in her mother’s films. After a brief marriage to Dean Goodman at 18, she moved to New York to teach at Fordham University, later marrying William Riva and raising four sons.

Read it at People

9
Flight Grounded for Four Hours After Attendants Have Epic Meltdown
FIGHT OR FLIGHT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.30.25 12:21PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21, 2017: A United Airlines Airbus passenger jet taxis at LaGuardia Airport in New York, New York. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21, 2017: A United Airlines Airbus passenger jet taxis at LaGuardia Airport in New York, New York. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images) Robert Alexander/Getty Images

An argument between two United Airlines attendants escalated to such an extent that it grounded the entire flight, leaving passengers stranded for more than four hours. The incident occurred aboard United Flight UA-2138, which was scheduled to depart from Des Moines International Airport at 11:26 a.m. on Monday and arrive at Chicago O’Hare around 90 minutes later. However, instead of taking off, passengers were deplaned after sitting on the tarmac for nearly two hours, as a heated argument between crew members had become too intense to continue. According to an internal flight record, the cause of the delay was a “disagreement” between two flight attendants, although the memo didn’t specify the reason behind their multi-hour meltdown. Eventually, United’s airport management intervened and pulled the entire crew from the Airbus A320, which was forced to locate and assign a replacement crew to operate the flight at short notice. The aircraft finally departed from Des Moines at 3:24 p.m. and arrived in Chicago at 5:09 p.m., resulting in a total delay of four hours and twelve minutes.

Read it at Paddle Your Own Kanoo

10
‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Star Dies at 42
‘GONE BUT NEVER WILL BE FORGOTTEN’
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 10.30.25 1:34AM EDT 
Alex Burrall, Lawrence Hilton-Jackson, Floyd Roger Myers Jr
Los Angeles, CA - 1992: (L-R) Alex Burrall, Lawrence Hilton-Jackson, Floyd Roger Myers Jr promotional photo for the ABC tv mini-series 'The Jacksons: An American Dream'. (Photo by Steve Fenn /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images) (Photo by Walt Disney Television Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) Walt Disney Television Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Former child actor Floyd Roger Myers Jr. has died at the age of 42, TMZ reports. Myers’s mother, Renee Trice, told TMZ that he died at home on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack, having had three other heart attacks over the past three years. Myers made his onscreen debut in 1992, playing Young Will in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He went on to play Marlon Jackson in the limited ABC series The Jacksons: An American Dream, appearing alongside Angela Bassett, Billy Dee Williams and Vanessa Williams. Myers’s final acting role was in 2000, in the WB soap Young Americans. Since leaving Hollywood, he had co-founded the Fellaship Mens Group, a nonprofit dedicated to men’s mental health. The group paid tribute to Myers in an Instagram post, writing, “RIP to our good brother @rocwonder one of our co founders. Gone but never will be forgotten. The mission will continue in your honor. Next men’s meeting will be one for the books like we talked about! Love you bro, rest easy, big bro will take it from here.”

Read it at Deadline

Trending Now