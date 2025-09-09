Charlie Sheen Reveals His Biggest Regret About Matthew Perry Friendship
Charlie Sheen has opened up about his biggest regret in his friendship with his late pal, Friends star Matthew Perry. The Anger Management actor, 60, revealed in his new memoir The Book of Sheen that he met Perry through a support group for addicts that the late star hosted at his home. “Matt and I shared a deeper truth we saw in each other ... we were both, as [actor Robert Downey Jr.] used to say, ‘veterans of the unspeakable.’ ... We had that common ground instantly with each other,” he wrote. After reading Perry’s memoir Friends Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Sheen said he wanted to reconnect with his old friend. Sheen felt inclined to reach out to reconnect with his old friend. However, he never got around to sending the text. He came to regret that decision when Perry died just three weeks later, at the age of 54, in October 2023. “I’ve never met anyone who more masterfully used humor as a deflector-shield to keep you just enough over there. I dug every minute we spent together—and over there with Matthew was much better than most people’s front and center,” he wrote. Sheen opened up about his own struggles with sobriety in his memoir, which was published Tuesday, and his companion Netflix docuseries, AKA Charlie Sheen.