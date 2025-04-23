Charlie Sheen’s ‘Two and a Half Men’ Co-Star Takes Back Trump Comparisons

Charlie Sheen’s Two and a Half Men co-star Jon Cryer believes Sheen would “make a better president” than Donald Trump, despite his previous comments about their “interesting overlap.”

Sheen would say “whatever came to the top of his head” and “people loved it,” Cryer said in 2016. “And they loved it even more when he said horrible things.”

But “to be clear, as many issues as Charlie faces, I do think he’d be a better president” than Trump, Cryer said on the MeidasTouch podcast Wednesday.

“What I was pointing out was that, at the time when I made that comment, Charlie was still just going off and saying whatever stupid tiger blood comment he was making,” the actor explained. “Trump has always been comfortable saying whatever stupid thing he said because most people sort of wrote him off as harmless and didn’t hold him responsible for those things.”

Trump’s general harmlessness at the time was what made him make the comparison between Trump and Sheen, Cryer said. But nine years later, he’s rethinking that.

The current president’s “allure to the people who like him is that he just says whatever stupid thing he’s thinking. They say, ‘Well, that’s him being authentic.’ But he’s always been like that old guy at the end of the bar who thinks he knows how the world works, but he’s really kind of a loser.”

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 22: 'Meander to Your Dander' -- Charlie (Charlie Sheen, left) coaches Alan (Jon Cryer, right) on the fine art of breaking up with a woman, on "Two and a Half Men." (Photo by Greg Gayne/CBS via Getty Images) CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

As Cryer explained on the Never Not Funny podcast in 2016, “I have to tell you, I love Charlie Sheen, I loved working with him when he was sober, but he was, he’s full of s--t. He has been full of s--t, he has a serious addiction. His addiction is obviously serious, drugs, but Trump is just addicted to feeling important.”

“Unfortunately, people bought into the mythos that we created in the entertainment business—through The Art of the Deal, which was ghostwritten by a guy named Tony Schwartz. Trump didn’t write it. He didn’t write any of those books. And The Apprentice—they had to work so hard to make him look like a billionaire,” Cryer added Wednesday. “It was common knowledge in the business that he wasn’t a particularly successful real estate magnate. But he was a fun character. And that character has stuck with people all these years.”

Despite Sheen having “a lot going on,” he’d still be a better president than Trump, the actor concluded, slightly amending his earlier comments. “I don’t know that it’s fair to completely lump the two of them together.”