Charlie Sheen's Daughter Lifts Lid on 'Sad' Childhood

Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami, 21, has claimed that she has no childhood memories of her dad being sober. Sami, now an OnlyFans star, said that one of the hardest parts of growing up with her father was that her friend’s parents wouldn’t let them come over to her house. “If I had a kid, I would not let them, but that was pretty hard, but it was honestly like, it was all I knew,” Sami said on the “Casual Chaos with Gia Giudice” podcast. “It’s sad but I make humor out of it.” Sheen, 59, who has struggled with addiction and entered rehab multiple times, has had numerous spats in the public eye, from custody battles to assault claims from numerous exes. In 2015, Sheen also revealed that he was HIV positive. “It would have been a lot harder if I went from, like, having a perfect family, and then all of a sudden he’s a crazy drug addict and we don’t get to see him,” Sami said. “So it kind of helps that it’s all I know, but it still sucks.” She added, “I literally cannot tell you one memory from my childhood of him where he’s been, like, sober,” Sami said on the podcast. “Which is kind of sad but, whatever, it’s his choice.” She has revealed previously that she has not spoken to her dad in months, in a separate interview on her mother, Denise Richards, podcast.

