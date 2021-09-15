I Lost Faith in Stain Removers Until I Started Using Charlie’s Soap—an Eco-Friendly, Non-Toxic Laundry Powder

Scouting Reporting: Charlie’s Soap Laundry Powder has done away with most of the hard-to-remove stains that brands like OxiClean and Shout simply couldn’t.

As a mother of two, I’ve spent my fair share of time trying to get stains out of clothing. Whether it’s grease, ink, breast milk, red wine, baby poop – you name it, I’ve spent wash cycle after wash cycle trying to rid clothing of pesky, persistent stains that just won’t wash away. And all the brand-name products I tried never worked consistently enough to keep on stock until I tried Charlie’s Soap Laundry Powder.

Charlie's Soap Laundry Powder Shop at Amazon $

I had heard about Charlie’s Soap a few years ago when I was considering cloth diapers for my son, but I never actually tried it out. Though I opted out of using cloth diapers – thank goodness – I kept reading about Charlie’s Soap when I was researching the most effective safe, non-toxic, fragrance-free stain removers to use on clothing. I also liked that Charlie’s Soap Laundry Powder wasn’t just a one-trick product either. Yes, it works insanely well as a stain-remover, but its primary use is actually as an everyday laundry powder – a great alternative to detergents heavy in fragrance and chemicals.

Thus far, the Charlie’s Soap Laundry Powder has done away with most of the hard-to-remove stains that brands like OxiClean and Shout simply couldn’t. In fact, one of my favorite tees was stained so heavily with breast milk that I was afraid I’d never be able to wear it again in public, but after a few wash cycles with the eco-friendly laundry powder the stains were gone and the shirt was like-new again. Plus, the product doesn’t irritate my super-sensitive skin.

It’s worth noting that in order to get the best results out of Charlie’s Soap, you may have to wash an item a few times before the stain fully comes out. When doing this, avoid putting your clothes in the dryer, as heat tends to set-in stains. Though investing in numerous wash cycles may test your patience at first, you’ll be relieved when those impossible stains finally disappear.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.